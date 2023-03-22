Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her 39th Birthday By Sharing a Cheeky Shot Of Her Never-Before-Seen Tattoo

Olivia Wilde is entering 39 years old with love, joy, and sending fans into a frenzy by revealing her never-before-seen tattoo.

On March 21, the Don’t Worry Darling director posted a moody beach photo to her Instagram with the caption, “39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror ♥️”

Not only are fans losing it over the rare and stunning bikini snapshot, but they’re also in a frenzy over Wilde’s dragon tattoo! Seriously, the comments section is on fire.

Now, Wilde has quite a few tattoos, multiple that are dedicated to her children Daisy and Otis. The most commonly seen ones are on her arms of her children’s names in cursive, along with larger ones of her children’s zodiac constellations. Along with that, she has a wrist tattoo that reads, “all love, A,” which is in honor of her late uncle.

While fans haven’t seen a glimpse of this dragon before, die-hard fans definitely know about it.

Back in 2017, Wilde did an interview with Craig Ferguson where she actually discussed the butt tattoo. “I have one really bad one,” she said, adding it’s “a tattoo of a dragon” that she got at just 13 years old.

She revealed she “was in New York City and I thought it was a great idea, it had a lot of meaning at the time but now it’s hideous.” She added, “It’s not a tramp stamp! It’s over to the right. It’s an ass stamp, which is probably a lot classier.”

