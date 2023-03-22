Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Is Finally Opening Up About Prince Andrew’s Sexual Abuse Case

Kristyn Burtt
Britain's Prince Andrew follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) Plus Icon
Prince Andrew Martin Meissner/Getty Images.
Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Reveals Prince Andrew Sex Abuse Case Details
It’s been a little over a year since Prince Andrew settled his sex abuse civil case with Virginia Giuffre, and now, her lawyer, David Boies, is sharing some fascinating details about the royal. While we don’t know exactly how much the Duke of York paid out, it’s reportedly in the neighborhood of $12 million. 

Giuffre accused Andrew of raping her at the age of 17 after being sex-trafficked through convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The royal has always maintained his innocence, but Boies revealed to the Daily Mail that he went from “stonewalling” the case to settling the case less than a week later because he “just wanted out.”

The lawyer thinks the PR nightmare for the palace put a lot of pressure on Andrew to make this case go away as quickly as possible. “I can’t think of a turnaround that changed as dramatically in such a short a time as this one did,” Boies said. “I have a sense that Andrew probably had mixed emotions. I suspect there was a substantial amount of relief but also a substantial amount of discomfort as to what he had to acknowledge and the amount of money he had to pay.”

There have been rumors that Andrew has been considering the idea of overturning the settlement because he believes he was backed into a corner to end the lawsuit. However, Boies has some stern words for the royal, remarking, “If they want to get out of the settlement all they have to do is call me and let me take Andrew’s deposition and go to trial.” Andrew might want to stop exploring this avenue because there seems to be plenty of evidence stacked against him. Boies does think that there’s “the possibility of redemption” in Andrew’s future, but it would have to begin with an “admission of sin,” which likely won’t happen.

