Paris Jackson Rocked the Most Mystifying Copper Dress That Showed Off All Her Gorgeous Tattoos

If you’re not following Paris Jackson‘s stunning red carpet looks, you’re doing yourself a disservice. On every carpet she graces, Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter Paris turns heads and commands everyone’s attention in incredible high fashion looks and gorgeous glam.

In her latest appearance, at the 1st Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21, she was no different. Paris embodied punk chic in a plunging copper-colored vintage Gucci dress with a daring high slit. Styled by Mikiel Benyamin, she paired the dress with a statement studded belt, ultra-high nude Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a brown shimmering smokey eye.

Though the look is beautiful by itself, what made it really pop was how it effortlessly showed off Paris’ tattoos, including the colorful ink of the seven chakras going down her chest. Oh, and did we mention the dress is totally backless when she turned around? Just wow!

Paris Jackson at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores for WWD)

Gilbert Flores for WWD

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Paris Jackson arrives at the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Most recently, Paris made waves online when fans spotted her playing Halsey in Prime Video’s newest buzzy series Swarm.

Janine Nabers, the series’ co-creator and showrunner, told Variety that she knew immediately Paris was the one for the role when she was pitched the idea by casting director Carmen Cuba. “We all like fell out. We were like, ‘Exactly. That’s exactly what we’re talking about,’” Nabers recalled. “She [Paris] was like, ‘I understand what this role is, and here’s how I’m gonna approach it.’”

Whether it’s on the red carpet or on the small screen, everyone is (and should!) be taking note of Miss Paris Jackson!

