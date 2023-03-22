Gisele Bündchen Finally Explained Exactly Why She & Tom Brady Got Divorced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced, people quickly theorized what went wrong in their fairytale-like relationship. Was it his career? Her career? All of that un-retirement business? Turns out, it was something many of us can relate to.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for their April issue, the former Victoria’s Secret angel finally set the record straight on why she and Brady called it quits after 13 years of marriage together.

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she said. “When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author added, “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

Along with that, Bündchen also set the record straight that she wants nothing but the best for Brady! “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,’ she said. ‘If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

In Dec 2006, Bündchen and the 80s for Brady star started dating after meeting through a mutual friend, marrying less than three years later on Feb 2009. They welcomed two children named Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10. The pair finalized their divorce in late Oct 2022.

