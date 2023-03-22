Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Hilary Duff Gave Fans a Glimpse of Her Gray Hair & More of This, Please

Kristyn Burtt
Hilary Duff at arrivals for YOUNGER Season Four Premiere Party, Mr. Purple at Hotel Indigo, New York, NY June 27, 2017. Plus Icon
Hilary Duff Lev Radin/Everett Collection.
Hilary Duff Stresses Out Over a Gray Hair: Photo
Celebrities Who Transformed Themselves Into IRL Disney Princesses at the 2023 Oscars: Hilary Duff, Michelle Yeoh, & More 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since the pandemic, gray hair has become all the rage — from the red carpet to the runways. People are feeling free to keep their hair in its natural state, but just know that it’s OK to dye it, too — we are here for the hair-color freedom era. Now, Hilary Duff might be joining the club.

On the 35-year-old star’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, she shared a very relatable moment for anyone who has found that rogue gray hair on their head. With a shocked look on her face, Duff hilariously wrote, “When that gray hair is stronger than the rest.” She had an arrow pointing to a piece of hair sticking straight up in the air — yep, those gray hairs are powerful.

Hilary Duff's Instagram Story.

Hilary Duff’s Instagram Story.
Hilary Duff/Instagram.

We don’t think she should stress out about one silver strand because Google searches for “gray blending” are on the rise in 2023, according to Beauty Matter. Thanks to actresses like Andie MacDowell and Sarah Jessica Parker, embracing the grays are definitely in vogue. It’s a great way to mix the incoming silvers with your former hair color — and it looks gorgeous.

L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo $35 on Amazon.com

The best way to treat those incoming gray hairs is to use “gentle clarifying shampoos and avoid sulfates which are especially drying for gray and curly hair,” Dr. Gaby Longsworth told Vogue. (L’Oreal Professionnel’s Metal Detox Shampoo is a good option!) No matter what Duff decides to do with her hair — go gray or continue to color her blonde locks, she’s going to look fabulous. And don’t stress out over that one crazy hair, it’s there to add a little character to your day.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who showed off their natural gray hair on the red carpet.

Jodie Foster: Celebrity Women Whose Gorgeous Gray Hair Stunned on the Red Carpet

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad