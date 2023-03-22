Hilary Duff Gave Fans a Glimpse of Her Gray Hair & More of This, Please

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since the pandemic, gray hair has become all the rage — from the red carpet to the runways. People are feeling free to keep their hair in its natural state, but just know that it’s OK to dye it, too — we are here for the hair-color freedom era. Now, Hilary Duff might be joining the club.

On the 35-year-old star’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, she shared a very relatable moment for anyone who has found that rogue gray hair on their head. With a shocked look on her face, Duff hilariously wrote, “When that gray hair is stronger than the rest.” She had an arrow pointing to a piece of hair sticking straight up in the air — yep, those gray hairs are powerful.

Hilary Duff’s Instagram Story.

Hilary Duff/Instagram.

We don’t think she should stress out about one silver strand because Google searches for “gray blending” are on the rise in 2023, according to Beauty Matter. Thanks to actresses like Andie MacDowell and Sarah Jessica Parker, embracing the grays are definitely in vogue. It’s a great way to mix the incoming silvers with your former hair color — and it looks gorgeous.

The best way to treat those incoming gray hairs is to use “gentle clarifying shampoos and avoid sulfates which are especially drying for gray and curly hair,” Dr. Gaby Longsworth told Vogue. (L’Oreal Professionnel’s Metal Detox Shampoo is a good option!) No matter what Duff decides to do with her hair — go gray or continue to color her blonde locks, she’s going to look fabulous. And don’t stress out over that one crazy hair, it’s there to add a little character to your day.

