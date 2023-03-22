Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Nicole Kidman’s Stunning Hair Transformation Is the Ultimate Throwback to Her Signature 90s’ Look

Kristyn Burtt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Nicole Kidman first emerged on the Hollywood scene, fans got to know her with her gorgeous, red curly locks that cascaded down her shoulders. Over the years, she’s experimented with hairstyles that has ranged from blonde hair worn sleek and straight in Flirting to brunette and wavy in Strangerland.

We haven’t seen much of that 1990s’ Kidman until now. She posted the most radiant snapshots on Instagram that highlighted her famous curls. Wearing a stunning Tiffany blue dress, the 55-year-old actress looked so joyous as her red hair absolutely stole the show. Her dewy and glowing skin had just a hint of makeup with a pop of pink lip color. Kidman added a few star emojis to her caption, which perfectly summed up her head-turning look

Kidman didn’t always love her curls though. She revealed to Australia’s WHO Magazine that she did her best to make her wavy texture go away for years. “I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair,” she explained. “I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that.” Eventually, the treatments damaged her hair, so she’s often resorted to wearing wigs on set — and she had some smart advice for all of the curly-haired people out there.

I wish I had my curls back,” she advised “I tortured them to death. I always say, ‘Don’t ruin the ringlets!‘” Kidman wants everyone to appreciate the luscious locks they were given and treat those lovely curls with kindness.

