Kelly Ripa Revealed the ‘Sexual Rituals’ That Keep Her 27-Year Spark With Mark Consuelos Alive

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are that couple — you know, the ones who share everything and border on TMI. But there’s something to their long-lasting relationship, and maybe we all could take a page or two from their romantic playbook because they certainly know how to keep that spark alive.

Ripa debuted her new podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, on Wednesday and her first guest was, naturally, her hubby of almost 27 years. They discussed some of their trials and tribulations as a couple in the public eye, but it was COVID-19 that might have tested them most of all. It seems that the strict protocols and quarantining required of Consuelos while he filmed Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada definitely pushed their sex-life limits.

They were apart for 10 months, with only one two-week reunion during that time, so it made intimacy challenging. The 51-year-old actor divulged that they had “rituals” while he was gone. Of course, Ripa couldn’t hold the secret in and shared some of their spicy antics. “We had sexual rituals,” she added. “They were so ludicrous over FaceTime. I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder. I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing. You get really close to yourself in situations when you’re separated from your husband for long periods of time.”

Well, that was certainly quite the visual! But it wasn’t all about sexy time, the dynamic duo even found a cute way to let each other know they were thinking about each other. They bought interactive bracelets that when one person touched it, the other bracelet would vibrate. It’s sweet, simple gestures that keep their relationship strong — in addition to their hot, steamy FaceTime moments.

