Gisele Bündchen Gave Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan

Since the announcement of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s divorce last year, the model has been followed by eagle-eyed fans aiming to find out all about her relationship with the NFL star and who she could be dating next. Most recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen set the record straight on those speculations, while also offering a rare insight into her relationship with Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

As a reminder, when Bündchen and Brady began dating, Moynahan found out she was pregnant with Brady’s first child Jack, now 15. Instead of jumping ship, Bündchen stood by Brady and helped raise Jack like one of her own. Now, she’s telling the world how it all went down.

“I say to Bridget—you know, I have a great relationship with her…” Bündchen said, “Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it.”

When asked if the two always got along, Bündchen quickly responded with an emphatic “No!” In fact, according to the outlet, the two didn’t meet until more than a year after Jack was born. “Love conquers all,” Bündchen said. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that.“

Bünchen then detailed how she views their relationship and the process of co-parenting. “My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” Bündchen said. “I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because in the end of the day, we are team players in ‘How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?’ ” Talk about blended family goals!

As for how she and Brady are doing, Bündchen was quick to deny the speculations of them not getting along. “We’re not playing against each other,” she said. “We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.” Related story Gisele Bündchen's Surprising New Beau Is Reportedly Pals With Tom Brady

Looks like Bündchen has not only mastered her role as stepmother through the years, but she’s acing her ex-wife duties as well. After all, their kids will always come first!

