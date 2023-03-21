Jennifer Lopez Fiercely Posed for the Most Daring Shoe Campaign We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her new campaign for JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve shoe collection. She’s been serving up different looks and showing everyone why she’s such a superstar in the entertainment and the fashion industry.

Wearing nothing but extra-long hair extensions and a sexy pair of lace-up, sky-high heels, Lopez takes her daring style to the max with these snapshots. (See the photos HERE.) Her caramel-highlighted hair cascades down her gorgeous curves and tucks under her famous behind as she gives a powerful gaze at the camera. Her eye makeup is dramatic and fierce while the rest of her body gives off that famous J.Lo glow. “Starting the week right with new #JLOJenniferLopez for @revolve pics,” she wrote in the caption.

We're looking back on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's best moments as a couple as they approach their first full year as husband and wife. https://t.co/KoVzuKMuNF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 7, 2023

The 53-year-old star also gave off Cher vibes in an earlier post that she shared with fans, and rocked a thigh-high slit in other snapshots to show off those toned dancer legs. Lopez knows exactly what she’s doing and how to sell those shoes right off her feet. While it doesn’t look like her to-die-for strappy sandals are up on the Revolve site just yet, take a look at a sexy alternative that is also part of her collection.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Beverly Platform Heel $180 Buy now

The JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Beverly Platform Heel is what the designer is describing as “in demand” for its flared heel and black (or silver) sparkly appearance. It’s currently available in sizes 6-10 at $180. Don’t miss out on such the ideal evening shoe this spring season — it’s the perfect accessory to wear with your favorite LBD.

Before you go, click here to see Jennifer Lopez’s best AMA red carpet photos over the years.