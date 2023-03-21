Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice

Where did time go? It feels like yesterday that Suri Cruise was toddling around New York City with her mom, Katie Holmes. Now, the almost-17-year-old is starting the college process, but there is one person missing from this rite of passage: Tom Cruise.

Her dad “has no part” in Suri’s life after Holmes pulled off the surprise divorce on the Top Gun star in 2012, according to a Daily Mail source. The former Dawson’s Creek actress is close with her only child and she’s pleased that her daughter is “leaning towards” staying in Manhattan and pursuing a career in fashion. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other,” the insider shared. “Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.” And like any mom with a teen leaving the nest, Holmes is “overwhelmed” with mixed emotions.

The father and daughter have not seen each other since 2013 which was one year after his divorce from Holmes. The 44-year-old actress reportedly (and abruptly) ended the marriage because she did not want Suri to be raised in the Church of Scientology. Despite their estranged relationship, Tom is apparently holding up his financial end of their split and will be covering Suri’s college tuition even as his $400,000 a month child support payments end when she turns 18.

Tom has already missed out on many of his youngest daughter’s major life moments, and it looks like high school graduation will be added to that list. However, Holmes has raised “a very intelligent mature” young woman and has “always put Suri first.”

