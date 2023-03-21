This Resurfaced Moment From Meghan Markle’s First Overseas Tour Proves She Was Always Going to Break the Royal Mold

We love it when throwback royal family footage goes viral for a second time. Just last week Kate Middleton’s adorable clip from the 2020 Republic of Ireland tour with Prince William resurfaced, and now, it’s Meghan Markle’s turn from her October 2018 Australia and South Pacific tour with Prince Harry.

The TikTok clip was posted by @meghmarkle account and showed the Duchess of Sussex sweetly accepting an umbrella to protect her from the rainy weather. She shared a big smile with the man who handed it to her and showed her appreciation. The account also added their own thoughts about the moment, gushing, “shes so kind fr.”

The Sussexes first married tour (and she was pregnant with Archie) was a great success as they spent 16 days visiting with citizens of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand and proving that they were ready to work hard for the royal family by doing 76 engagements. The reaction to their visit was beyond positive, but the reaction from the palace was not what they expected.

“They were, they were really welcoming [of Meghan],” Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his 2021 interview. “But it really changed after the Australia tour. After our South Pacific tour. That was our first tour. It was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job. And that brought back memories.” It was just as the royal family had treated another rockstar: Princess Diana. “Really here you have one of the greatest assets to the Commonwealth that the family could have ever wished for,” noted Harry. We know how this story turns out now, but it this TikTok clip sure brings back sweet memories of what Meghan brought to the monarchy — and what could have been.

