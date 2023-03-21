Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal Questioned as The Crown Recreates Princess Diana’s Death Scene

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very successful with their Netflix partnership, especially with their Harry & Meghan docuseries. However, this collaboration might come into question as the upcoming season of The Crown focuses on Princess Diana’s death.

The Daily Mail published photos of the recreated wreckage that were downright horrific. (See the photos HERE.) Knowing what a traumatic experience it was for a young Harry; it does make his work with the streaming network a bit more complicated — at least on an emotional level. Netflix promised the media outlet last fall that “the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown,” but a show insider was upset that “they went into such detail to recreate how the car was smashed up.” They remarked, “I think it’s going to cause a lot of upset with the Royal Family. If it was any other family, I’m not sure they’d do it.”

It feels on-brand for Netflix to show such an explicit recreation of Princess Diana’s death given how far they lean into true-crime documentaries. They might have felt OK going to these extremes because the Duke of Sussex has supported The Crown in the past. “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate,” he told James Corden in 2021.

Will Harry’s feelings change once he sees how detailed the crash scene is or will he just avoid the show this season? The photos, even though it’s a replica crash scene, feel real enough to trigger any royal family member.

