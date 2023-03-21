Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The Trump Family May Have Skirted Federal Law by Failing to Report Gifts Worth Over $290K During Donald Trump’s Administration

Kristyn Burtt
U.S. President Donald Trump (R), stands with his wife first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, inside of the inaugural parade reviewing stand in front of the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president today. Plus Icon
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Mark Wilson/Getty Images.
A New Report Indicates That Donald Trump Did Not Report Foreign Gifts
These Trump Family Tell-All Books Are Impossible to Put Down 23 Images

Donald Trump might have a new scandal brewing that dates back to his administration and the gifts he and his family accepted from foreign leaders. It seems that the former president and the rest of the Trump clan did not report some of the pricey items as required by federal law. 

A new report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee itemized the presents from leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. While it’s customary to receive gifts as a part of diplomacy, a president and their family can’t keep a gift that is valued over $450. All items must be accounted for by the federal government and reported to the State Department — these are the rules that should be followed. 

According to the investigation, the Trump family did not report 117 gifts that totaled $291,000. His administration did not have had the best filing system as citizens have seen with the classified documents (and he’s not the only politician to have this issue), but Mother Jones noted that “National Archives and Records Administration documents show that the Trump administration’s interest in reporting gifts seemed to tail off as his term went on.” During their first year in office, the family reported “74 foreign gifts,” but by 2020, there was only one. 

Yet there are some eyebrow-raising gifts from Saudi Arabian officials and the royal family — from a $24,000 dagger for Kusher to a fur coat for Melania. These gifts were very personal, and the Trumps finally paid for some of them while others wound up at auction or with the National Archives. However, there’s one gift they are still trying to locate: “a life-size portrait” of Donald Trump which may or may not have landed at Mar-a-Lago.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad