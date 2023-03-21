Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III’s Home District Has Opted Out of Celebrating His Coronation for a Very Understandable Reason

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, meet with volunteers and service users of the charity Age UK, during an afternoon tea at Colchester Library, Colchester, Essex, UK, on the 7th March 2023 Plus Icon
King Charles III MEGA.
Grenadier Guards stand on duty deliniating the procession route outside Buckingham Palace at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. 11 days after it was announced that the Queen had passed away, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to witness the funeral procession. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view outside of Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 02: A Guardsman And Policeman Outside Clarence House. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
While the palace is gearing up for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, not everyone in the U.K. is excited about the big event. It seems that over 80 districts are ignoring the festivities, including an area that is close to Charles’ heart, his own district of Cotswold. 

In better economic times, it might be easier for the politicians to earmark money for celebrations on coronation day, but right now, times are tight. Not everyone agrees with these decision, especially since Charles has been a resident of Highgrove House for 43 years in the Cotswold area. “I think it’s an utter disgrace. They could at least find something, particularly with our royal connections — I think people are happy with our Royal connections here,” Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told The Sun. “I would expect Cotswold District Council to do something, particularly when we have Highgrove in the area.”

U.K. citizens will get a bank holiday for the coronation to celebrate (or sit out) Charles’ ceremony, but the atmosphere feels slightly deflated in the weeks leading up to May 6. With anti-monarchy protestors threatening to spoil the festivities and the “growing apathy” from Gen Z, the royal family has a lot of hurdles to cross. The days of respect given to Queen Elizabeth II are long gone as King Charles III wades through scandal after scandal since he took the throne. 

The palace has tried to be mindful of the economic situation of the country by downsizing the coronation, but that has only led to aristocrats fighting for their invite. Let’s hope May 6 goes without a hitch because the events leading up to taking the throne have been rocky for King Charles.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

More Stories from Entertainment

