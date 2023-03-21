Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Her ‘Celebrity and Wealth’ Is Being Exploited in $300K Ski Accident Civil Suit

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest controversy isn’t about her health regimen, it’s about a run down the ski slopes. Her 2016 vacation is coming back to haunt her after a ski collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson and now, it has taken a legal turn. Her court date has finally arrived and she’s facing a $300,000 civil lawsuit for reportedly injuring the 76-year-old man in what he dubbed a “hit-and-run” accident in Deer Valley, Utah.

Sanderson claims he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and disfigurement” after Paltrow crashed him from behind and then left the scene without alerting the resort’s ski patrol, according to the Daily Mail. Paltrow was skiing with an instructor, Eric Christiansen, who reportedly accused Sanderson of causing the accident.

The Goop founder is countersuing Sanderson for $1 in addition to her legal fees for exploiting “her celebrity and wealth” in the suit. “He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her lawyers wrote in the counterclaim. Paltrow believes that Sanderson is exaggerating his injuries and that the 2016 medical records showed only a “mild” concussion after the collision, plus he traveled internationally for “extended periods of time” after the accident.

The case is a he-said, she-said situation, but Paltrow did have Christiansen by her side as her witness — and there are the rules of the mountain to consider. A skier who is further downhill has the right of way, and that will come into question as the case goes on. Sanderson’s original lawsuit sought $3.1 million from her but was dropped by a judge, so now they are arguing over $300,000 on his side and $1 on her side. The civil trial is expected to last eight days.

