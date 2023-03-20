Heidi Klum Looks Like a Powerhouse in Stunning Underwear Photoshoot for Vogue Greece

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum is proving that her era as a supermodel is continuing on as she scored not one, but two covers of Vogue Greece. The 49-year-old TV personality dazzled in a photoshoot that showed off her natural beauty with a touch of makeup and neutral tones.

Klum looked stunning with an almost-bare face — maybe just a hint of mascara, blush, and a nude lip — as her hair was parted in the middle and slicked down with a slight wave at the ends. She stood powerfully before the camera lens and showed off her fit physique in a neutral-toned jacket with nothing underneath. On the bottom, she wore a pair of briefs (see these cute dupes) that highlighted her toned legs.

She seemed really proud of her cover-model accomplishment, writing in the caption for the first cover, “Thank you for having me on your cover ❤️ @voguegreece.” (See the photo HERE.) And adding, “Yiiipppppiiiiii I get 2 covers ❤️ @voguegreece,” in the second caption. (See the photo HERE.) Klum loves that her career is successfully continuing on decades after she first started because she knows she wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea in the fashion industry.

“When I started, I was alien to most people in the fashion industry,” she told The Times. “Because I had curves, I was always happy. They were like, ‘Why is she always happy? Why is she always laughing?’” Well, Klum is getting the last laugh now that’s she still on top of game and in demand (and bringing her daughter Leni, 18, for the ride). It’s a bit of sweet revenge for Klum, who is proving that she can still rock more than one Vogue cover.

