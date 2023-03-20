Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly In an ‘Argument’ With King Charles III Over This One Aspect of the Coronation

When it comes to a historic coronation, everything needs to be perfect: from the seating chart to the performances. While everyone has been talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s qualms with the upcoming coronation, it seems Kate Middleton and Prince William may be having issues themselves.

According to royal author of Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family Tom Quinn, he told the Express about key reported information he learned from inside the palace about how William and Kate are “worried that it will be too much for” their son Prince George.

Recently, it was announced that George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be playing starring roles in King Charles III’s coronation. However, Quinn alleges that “there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role.”

He continued that the pair are reportedly anxious over his role for multiple reasons, including that they think the nine-year-old could still be too young for the extra royal duties or that the press/public could paint a negative light on him.

It’s unclear if George’s role will change before the coronation on May 6, but we do know that the family-of-5 will all be in attendance.

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since! They share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

