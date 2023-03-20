This Is Exactly What Will Happen If Donald Trump Gets Arrested

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At some point this week, Donald Trump could find himself indicted on charges stemming from allegedly using campaign finances to keep adult star Stormy Daniels silent about their 2006 affair. If that does happen, some typical steps will happen, and there will be likely be massive security to stave off potential protests.

Like anyone charged with a crime, Donald Trump will have to deal with getting fingerprinted, having his mugshot taken, and possibly being handcuffed in the front versus behind his back (since he wouldn’t be deemed dangerous). The former president’s Miranda Rights will be read, and he will have the “right to an attorney,” who is probably standing by already this week. All of these are what The New York Times is calling “routine steps,” and Donald Trump “would likely be released on his own recognizance because an indictment likely would contain only nonviolent felony charges” — so no bail would be in place. After those tasks are taken care of, the real work begins.

The judge from Donald Trump's court case reportedly has close ties to Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/gG4yZOPLJx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 16, 2023

Donald Trump has already sounded the warning call to his voter base and demanded on Truth Social, “PROTEST. TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” If his indictment day is anything like Jan. 6, 2021, then the New York Police Department needs to be ready. Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, is already under surveillance since the former president has been verbally attacking him for weeks. “We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” he wrote. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated,” Bragg wrote in an email, obtained by Politico.

‘Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President’ $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

In addition to the security measures, Americans should expect wall-to-wall media coverage by news outlets as they report on what would be an unbelievable day in history. It could also take more than a day for Donald Trump to appear in a New York City courtroom since he’s living at Mar-a-Lago in Florida while running for president for the third time. If anything, everyone will have to be patient as the legal process takes time, especially in an unprecedented moment.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.