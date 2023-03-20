Christina Ricci Reveals She Was Nearly Sued When She Didn’t Perform a Sex Scene a ‘Certain Way’

Christina Ricci is opening up about her past experiences growing up in the industry, and it’s so heartbreaking to hear. In an interview with The View, the Yellowjackets star revealed that she was threatened with a lawsuit for refusing to do a sex scene “a certain way.” Despite this being a traumatic experience, she has used this upsetting incident to talk about how agency is changing in Hollywood.

Ricci reflected on how Hollywood has been slowly moving in the right direction with this than when she was a child star. She said, “It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through things that we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene. I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way.”

The View co-host Joy Behar argued that there seem to be more sex scenes, but Ricci said there’s a different kind of agency given to actors, saying, “Now that it’s more of their choice instead of something you’re forced to do, then you can get into the artistry of it, or know how important it is for the story. I think that when you take away somebody’s control over something like that, it just makes you never want to do it.”

The Emmy-nominated actress has been acting since 1990 and has starred in films like The Addams Family, Casper, Buffalo ’66, Penelope, and more. Along with that, she’s starred in Yellowjackets and Pan Am, along with guest-starring in Wednesday and the Spotify podcast Harley Quinn and the Joker: of Sound Mind.

