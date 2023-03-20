Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Alleged ‘Demands’ for King Charles III’s Coronation Have Everything to Do With Their Kids

Even though King Charles III’s coronation is over a month out on May 6, so much has been going into the details like the entertainment and, of course, the attendance. Charles extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and while the pair haven’t mentioned whether or not they’ll arrive, it seems they allegedly have a series of demands.

Per The Sun, Meghan and Harry allegedly have a few specific requests if they are to attend the coronation. For one thing, they reportedly want their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to be included in the ceremony. Along with that, they reportedly want their entire family to be included on the balcony.

One source said to The Sun that the Palace and the Sussexes are allegedly in talks about these so-called demands. They said, “The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.”

“However, what the Sussexes’ are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day,” the insider added. “It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

Archie and Lilibet aren’t included in attendance as of yet, but the news of Prince Louis, 5, being in a starring role alongside his siblings and Queen Consort Camilla’s young grandchildren has allegedly caused an even bigger rift ahead of the coronation.

Harry and Meghan share two children together named Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

