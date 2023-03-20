Jennifer Tilly Is Fully Embracing Spring in This Chic Outfit That’s a Total 180 from Her Usual Style

Jennifer Tilly is fully embracing the new season by rocking her flirtiest look yet! On March 19, the Chucky star shared a snapshot of her day out in Beverly Hills, Calif, to her Instagram with the caption, “I go out walking… 🚶🏻‍♀️.”

In the scenic photo, we see Tilly looking gorgeous as usual in a light outfit that screams, “Springtime is here!” Now, we’ve seen Tilly rock the double denim look before, but this look puts a more flirty and fun spin on the trend. For this ensemble, the Oscar-nominated actress donned a full-skirted mini-dress, which she paired with denim heels, a denim jacket, a matching purse, and white sunnies.

It’s as if the 1950s and Y2K mixed into one stunning look, and we’re obsessed, to be honest.

And we’re not the only ones obsessed. One of Tilly’s buddies Donna D’Errico commented, “I love your whole outfit Jennifer! And you’ve always had the best legs in Hollywood!” Her fans also went wild, saying things like, “YOU LOOK AMAZINGGGGG,” “Diva in denim! 👖,” and “pov: you’re walking down the street and you bump into jennifer tilly / my reaction: 😶😱😭❤😩😍.”

We’ve seen Tilly rock the Barbiecore trend, a Mermaidcore dress, lovely leather looks, and everything in between. But this flirty spring look is giving us some serious inspiration for the season, and it’s perfect for the first day of spring today!

In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Tilly talked about her love for jewelry and collecting fine pieces. “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

