Dancing With the Stars Found a Very Familiar Face to Replace Tyra Banks for Its 32nd Season

Just as Tyra Banks revealed her exit from Dancing With the Stars after three seasons, the news dropped on Monday that there is already a new co-host in place. Alfonso Ribeiro will be back for his second season behind the mic, but he has a very familiar face joining him for Season 32: Julianne Hough.

Variety shared the exclusive news that Hough would be returning to the show after a six-year absence. Her older brother, Derek Hough, is a judge on the show, a role she also last served on the series in 2017. Hough called it an “honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host,” in a statement to the media outlet. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” she said. “The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom, and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Hough first joined the long-running dance competition series in 2007 as a pro dancer at the age of 18. She won two mirror-ball trophies in back-to-back seasons with Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves but eventually left the series in 2009. The 34-year-old dancer was lured back to the ballroom in 2014 as a judge and won a Primetime Emmy Award with her brother and Tessandra Chavez for Outstanding Choreography for a number they did on the show.

Banks announced her departure last Friday, telling TMZ, “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom. I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV.” Her time on Dancing With the Stars was often mired in controversy over the firing of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and the fans spent three seasons vocalizing their disappointment to the network. The reaction to Hough’s casting as a co-host was met with mostly favorable reviews with one fan summing up on Twitter, “Here for this! Bring it on season 32!”

Dancing With the Stars will return to Disney+ in the fall.