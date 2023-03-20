Demi Moore Is Making Our Hearts Melt With This Video from Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ Birthday

When times get rough, there’s nothing quite like the unwavering love and support from family to give you strength. For Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family has been beside him through it all, from his initial aphasia diagnosis to, most recently, his 68th birthday party celebration.

Among the many happy helpers is Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, who recently moved in with Bruce’s family to lend a hand. And, during his birthday on March 19, she shared a video on Instagram of their blended family singing “Happy Birthday” to the Die Hard star.

In the video, Bruce is wearing jeans, a navy jacket, and a stylish gray scarf as he joins his family in singing the festive tune. At one point, he continues a note showing off his singing chops and says “just like that.” He then blows out his birthday candles in one fell swoop, and then joins his family in the chorus of “Hip-hip, hooray!”

Around the kitchen island are all of Bruce’s kids: Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer from his marriage with Moore and Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, from his marriage to wife Emma Heming Willis.

“Happy birthday, BW!” Moore wrote in the caption. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Bruce’s daughters also took to Instagram to show their love for the actor. “It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment !” 31-year-old Scout wrote on Instagram alongside a baby picture of her sitting on her dad’s shoulders. “Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today.” Related story Demi Moore Reportedly Took This Huge & Incredibly Moving Step to Support Her Ex Bruce Willis

“Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love,” she continued. “I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you.”

29-year-old Tallulah also shared some love, posting a series of old and new pictures of the star on Instagram. “happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno !!” she wrote. “feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me – what a delight!”

Bruce’s wife Emma posted a heartwarming tribute of her own alongside a compilation of fun videos of the actor through the years. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet 💌,” she wrote. “My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞”

We’ll continue to love and root for this family always!

