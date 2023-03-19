Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Look More in Love Than Ever in These Enchanting & Super-Rare Photos

We’re not exaggerating when we say that you’re not ready for the pure heat radiating off of this super-rare snapshot of lovebirds Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

On March 19, the photographer Mark Seliger shared a seriously spicy snapshot of the two from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Ater Party (which Turner-Smith shared to her Instagram story!) Seliger shared the photo with the caption, “It’s been a week. Thanks for stopping by the #VFOscars portrait studio @jodiesmith and @vancityjax.”

In the photo, we see Turner-Smith looking as enchanting as can be while rocking her iconic black and red, sequined custom Gucci gown while looking down at Jackson. Speaking of Jackson, he looked the most enchanted by Turner-Smith, staring right at her glowing face, while in a pristine tuxedo.

Seriously, we can’t get over these shots, and it seems like everyone needs a cold shower after seeing this!

The Queen & Slim star and Jackson started dating in Oct 2018 after meeting at Usher’s star-studded 40th birthday bash. They wed on Dec 2019 after Turner-Smith proposed to Jackson on New Year’s Eve in Nicaragua. Then on April 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter named Janie.

In a 2021 interview with People, Turner-Smith gushed about Jackson and their love, saying, “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

She added, “We high-five each other all the time about how great we chose. We’re like, ‘You did a great job choosing,’ and then we’re like, ‘Yeah, you too.'”

