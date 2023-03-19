Jane Fonda Reveals the Common Workplace Object Her Therapist Told Her to Use to Get Over a Painful Breakup

There are so many remedies for heartbreak: a night out, chocolate, diving into a new activity or a new city, and more. While we look to our friends and co-workers for advice, we really should be looking for advice from our elders. Think about it; they’ve lived longer than us and probably have a good trick or two to pick yourself up. At least, that’s the case with Jane Fonda and her recipe for fixing heartbreak!

Hint: it uses a common workplace object you probably have handy right now.

Fonda is a celebrity that tells it like it is, from her nepo baby status to how she looks so good in her 80s. Now, she’s decided to drop some wisdom on people about how she’d get over heartbreak. Per DailyMail, Fonda said, “For anyone who is going through a painful breakup, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me: Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f*, snap it hard.”

“It snaps you out of it – it works,” the 80s for Brady star said.

Now, the actress and activist is sadly no stranger to heartbreak, so she knows what she’s talking about.

From 1968 to 1973, the My Life So Far author was married to Barbarella film director Roger Vadim. Then she married activist Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, before marrying CNN founder Turner in 1991. They divorced in 2001, and Fonda said when she turned 80 that she was done dating.

Related story Jane Fonda's Reason for Not Quitting Acting in Her 80s Will Have You Cheering From the Sidelines

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have completely embraced being single.

