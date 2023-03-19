Meghan Markle’s Reported Frustration with This ‘Silly’ Part of Royal Life Proves How Similar She Is to Princess Diana 

When you think of royal life, chances are you think about the glitz, glamour, and gorgeous colorful outfits they always show up in. But as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have talked about the past year, it’s anything but. In fact, former staffers are alleging so far as to say that Meghan found this part of royal life “silly” — and it seriously reminds us of Princess Diana.

According to Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth per MSN, Meghan reportedly found quite a few aspects of royal life challenging, including finding the extensive and strict royal protocols to be “silly,” per a former palace staffer.

The staff member was quoted saying in the upcoming book, “She hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Catherine Middleton, I mean.”

They added, “Most of all, she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent, pointless royal round.”

Now, Meghan isn’t the only former royal to have had reported issues with the strict protocols. Yet again, she reminds us of her late mother-in-law Diana, who also both had reported issues with and broke many royal protocols. Back when Diana was an official royal, she would break protocols with her fashion, discussion of politics, and letting people see a more vulnerable side of herself.

For those that don’t know, royal protocols for the British royal family are intense, to say the least. For instance, you have to wear natural makeup, always carry a purse (even if it’s empty), reportedly can’t play Monopoly (yes, super weird), can’t eat shellfish, and must be done with their meal after the ruling monarch is done with theirs, per Marie Claire.

Related story One of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Biggest Royal Supporters Reportedly Got Cut From Participating in King Charles’ Coronation

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so it’s no wonder these two former royals allegedly found frustration in it.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton

Image: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing.

When Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in 2018, the world was captivated by the Hollywood starlet who’d won the heart of Prince Harry. But there’s so much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex than meets the eye. Andrew Morton takes longtime royal fans all the way back to Meghan’s humble beginnings growing up in The Valley of Los Angeles, working her way through Hollywood, and surging to prominence on the series Suits. Learn more about what’s made the resilient woman the royal she is today, and get a sense of how Meghan’s past has informed her present and future in Megan: A Hollywood Princess.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $7.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see Princess Diana’s most scandalous royal moments.

