Jennifer Lopez Promoted Her Unexpected New Collection in the Most Showstopping Looks We’ve Ever Seen From Her

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her empire yet again: this time, she helped create some of the most dazzling shoes we’ve ever seen!

On March 16, the JLO Beauty founder shared a series of showstopping snapshots on her Instagram to announce her new collaboration with Revolve! She shared the news and photos with the caption reading, “I love shoes!!!! Can anyone relate??!! @JLoJenniferLopez for @Revolve ✨ #linkinbio #THISISMENOW #JLoJenniferLopez 📷 @DennisLeupold.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first two photos, we see a stunning photo from the campaign, with Lopez looking like a gothic glam Queen in this cutout, sparkling black dress that hugs her curves (along with some gorgeous futuristic silver pumps called the Beverly Platform Heel!)

In the next photo, we see Lopez showing off her long legs while rocking a pair of dazzling knee-high Calle boots, followed by a pic of her rocking fluffy Sunset sandals that perfectly complement her daring and gothic leotard look.

Next, we get more sensational snapshots of the first two looks, followed by two more photos of her in the daring leotard and sheer skirted look.

Can we just say all of these shoes look gorgeous and the perfect night-out heels to rock? Plus, this campaign is one of the boldest we’ve ever seen from the Con Pollo co-author!

This shocking shoe collaboration is not only something that came totally out of the blue, but it’s something fans can’t get enough of. This Revolve project has already been selling out like hotcakes, and with how successful it already is, we’re hoping she’ll continue to bless our closets with more sparkling shoes to rock!

Before you go, click here to see Jennifer Lopez’s best AMA red carpet photos over the years.

