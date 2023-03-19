Keira Knightley’s Daring Gold Look for Her Rare Interview Appearance Proves She Can Rock Any Aesthetic

While we do love seeing Keira Knightley in a gorgeous Chanel look, we’re seriously obsessed with this golden look she recently donned.

On March 15, the Pride & Prejudice star looked sensational when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and truly, no one could take their eyes off of her in this golden look. See the rare photos below:

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images.

In the photos, we see Knightley looking as radiant as can be in this daring, puffy-sleeved golden Simone Rocha gown that truly shows she can rock any aesthetic she pleases! Along with the gold dress, Knightley paired the fun look with platform black heels, bold lashes, a smokey eye, and a peachy lip color!

Normally, Knightley is a very low-key A-lister, rarely making such high-profile public appearances, but there’s a reason we’ve been seeing such showstopping looks from her recently! Knightley’s string of red-carpet appearances and talk show spots is to promote her newly released Hulu movie Boston Strangler.

She stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the woman who first broke the story of the Boston Strangler. Inspired by the true events, her character tries to track down the killer while fighting the sexist work environment in the 1960s. It was released on March 17.

Now back to her gorgeous look: in a previous interview with British Vogue, Knightley revealed that her go-to evening makeup is a classic smokey-eye. “I am 100 percent more of a smoky-eye girl than I am a lip girl,” she said. “…normally it’s a smoky eye, black liner in the lash line, and lots of mascara. Always. Top and bottom.”

