Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Pick Is a ‘Powerful’ Novel About ‘Female Resilience’ — & It’s Less Than $10 on Amazon

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to add a new title to our TBR list. Now, there are so many places to look when it comes to finding a new book recommendation. But if we’re being totally honest, the one resource that never lets us down is none other than Reese Witherspoon. The actress, producer, and self-proclaimed bookworm uses her book club as a way to bolster the voices of female writers and riveting stories, and her latest pick is completely ideal for history buffs. Witherspoon shared her new selection just a few weeks ago, and it’s currently available for under $10 on Amazon.

Witherspoon’s March 2023 book club pick is Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale. While the book was published in 2015, its themes and focus feel more prevalent than ever. “It’s set in France during World War II and it tells the story of two sisters, Vianne and Isabelle, and they are separated by really different circumstances,” Witherspoon says of the novel in her Instagram announcement video. “One is a mother whose husband has gone to war to fight the Nazis, and another who becomes a spy, who aids the resistance against Nazi forces.”

Image: St. Martin’s Griffin via Amazon

'The Nightingale' by Kristin Hannah $9.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

Witherspoon goes on to say, “each of these women is embarking on these incredibly perilous journeys. It’s so heart-wrenching. It’s dramatic. You’re holding your breath in certain sequences, but it’s an often untold story of a woman’s experience of war and the struggle to survive.” The Daisy Jones & The Six producer also calls the novel “arguably one of the most powerful, most captivating novels about [World War II] in recent years,” and praises The Nightingale‘s focus on “female resilience.”

This book sounds like an absolute page-turner. We don’t need much more convincing than Witherspoon’s enthusiastic endorsement and that thrilling synopsis. You can purchase Hannah’s The Nightingale on Amazon for less than $10, and we have a feeling this is a novel you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

