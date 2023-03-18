Paris Jackson Enchants Fans With Behind-the-Scenes Snapshots From Her Most Ethereal Photoshoot Yet

Paris Jackson just took everyone’s breath away in this seriously ethereal photoshoot that we can’t wait to see the finished product of!

On March 15, the “lighthouse” singer shared a series of snapshots and snippets from her newest modeling gig for the brand Celine to her Instagram. While she didn’t post a caption, she did tag everyone who played a part in the new photoshoot, from Celine to Bulgari.

In the first photo (which has become her profile picture on Instagram), we see the Space Between star looking like a fairy warrior in this sepia outtake from the photoshoot (we really love the slick back hair!) Then, we get a video of the photos of her tearing through that photo, donning a golden dress that accentuates her glowing skin tone, followed by a behind-the-scenes video of her posing while wrapped in white.

Then we get colored pictures of the original, still looking like an IRL Greek goddess, followed by a photo of her in a white and gold ensemble that shows off her gorgeous arm tattoos. We end the stunning post with a selfie from Jackson rocking a glittering gold gown, faux fur coat, and gold accessories all over, along with pics from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (with a special surprise guest in one of the pics being Demi Moore!)

Along with being a hypnotic singer and talented actor, Jackson is also known for her impressive modeling work. Back in 2017, she signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, and since then, she’s appeared on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, L’Officiel Italia, SKIMS, and more.

We’ve always loved Jackson’s style, and her ability to change it up whenever. From vibrant dresses to grungy dreams, it totally reflects her eclectic personal style, and this ethereal one may be an all-time fav! She once said to LVR, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties.”

