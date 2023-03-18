Donald Trump Is Making One Last Effort to Try to Evade His Alleged Prison Sentence Next Week

We’ve been hearing about the multiple legal battles Donald Trump has been at the center of for months now, but according to the former President, it seems that he may be indicted as early as next Tuesday.

As many people know, Trump has been under investigation for a $130,000 payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an earlier affair, right before the 2016 election. Despite the Manhattan District Attorney’s office not coming out with any notice of an indictment, Trump is not only claiming he’ll be arrested soon, but he wants his supporters’ help to try to reverse the indictment.

On the social media platform he founded, Truth Social, the former President urged supporters to protest for him. He uploaded a message in all caps reading, “…The far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!”

He did not indicate why he says he’ll be arrested, or who told him this, but it’s clear he’s trying to make a big effort to reverse this alleged ruling by bringing his loyal supporters into it.

Many people are experiencing deja vu due to him asking supporters once again to protest. The last time this happened was when he asked to protest the 2020 election results, resulting in the deadly US Capitol attack on Jan 6, 2021.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House by Stephanie Grisham

Image: Harper Harper.

Related story The Judge Who Could Decide Donald Trump's Indictment Fate Reportedly Has Close Ties to Brett Kavanaugh

With the fallout of the Trump presidency, everyone involved in those four years seems to be rehabilitating their public image in the most obvious way: selling a book and spilling supposed secrets. Everyone was ready to talk, especially Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. The author of the Trump tell-all I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, gives readers a first account of what the Trump presidency was like behind closed doors. Grisham’s claims and allegations are serious enough to consider picking up this book and potentially never putting it down.

I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House $10.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

