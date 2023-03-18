Keira Knightley Channeled Her Inner Gothic Princess in This Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The Queen of sophisticated fashion is back, and this time, Keira Knightley is showing off her gothic side.

On March 14, the Pride & Prejudice star looked like the definition of enchanting when she stepped out at the Museum of Modern Art for the screening of her newest film Boston Strangler. And if you don’t believe us that the photos of her make her look like a gothic princess, we have the photos to prove it.

See the photos below:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As you can see, she looks absolutely radiant during the super-rare red carpet appearance while rocking this black sparkling dress that can only be described as the gothic princess dress of our dreams. Along with rocking the dazzling Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown, she paired the look with black Chanel sandals and a simple necklace from Sophie Bille Brahe.

Now, as for her makeup, she wowed with a more natural look comprising of a peachy blush, striking contour, a matching peach lip, and her iconic fluffy eyebrows.

While we adore all of her rare red carpet looks, this one may be our favorite!

Related story Paris Jackson Enchants Fans With Behind-the-Scenes Snapshots From Her Most Ethereal Photoshoot Yet

In a previous interview with The Talks, Knightley discussed how she’s stopped caring about the random backlash as she’s gotten older, focusing on doing what makes her happy. She said, “I learned you can say nothing, you can be perfectly smiling, wearing a perfectly nice dress at the opening of a charity and people can still despise you for it.”

As previously mentioned, these photos came from the New York screening of her new Hulu movie Boston Strangler, where she stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the woman who first broke the story on the Boston Strangler’s. Inspired by the true events, her character tries to track down the killer while fighting the sexist work environment in the 1960s. It was already released on March 17, so don’t walk, run to your TVs!

Hulu Subscription $7.99/ Month Subscription Buy now

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

