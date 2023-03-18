One of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Biggest Royal Supporters Reportedly Got Cut From Participating in King Charles’ Coronation

If you’re a royal fan, chances are you’re so confused by the latest coronation update. In a report from the Sunday Times per Daily Mail, it seems that quite a few people will not be joining in the festivities, including a few no one expected to be cut from the official ceremony and to be only seen as spectators.

We all know this is reportedly the case for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but one of their biggest supporters also allegedly got a snub: Princess Eugenie.

Per the report, it seems Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Harry, and Meghan are not expected to participate and were not granted seats.

Now, we definitely get why Andrew was cut from the coronation proceedings, and we all knew about Harry and Meghan’s roles in it being minute. But Beatrice and Eugenie? No one expected that, especially because the two played a role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral mere months ago.

Is it because of their close bond with Andrew, or Eugenie’s bond with the Sussexes? No one knows the details right now, but fans do know that they’re reportedly axed from it.

Eugenie has been one of Harry and Meghan’s biggest supporters over the years. They stick close by one another at the Platinum Jubilee, along with Eugenie frequently traveling to California for visits, Super Bowl meetups, and double dates. (And reports showing that she’s been considering being their neighbor in California in the not-too-distant future!)

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan said in her famous joint interview with Harry for Oprah, revealing she and Eugenie met through a mutual friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo.

