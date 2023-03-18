This Unexpected Royal Will Reportedly Have a Starring Role in King Charles III’s Coronation

It seems like we’re learning something new about King Charles III’s coronation every day, including who will be playing starring roles on the historic day! After much speculation, it seems Prince Louis will be joining his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for Charles’ coronation. Not only that, but the three Wales children will reportedly have a starring role in the ceremony.

In reports from The Sunday Times per Daily Mail, it seems that the Wales siblings will reportedly join their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of the ceremony itself.

Louis hasn’t been at a public royal engagement like this since the royal Christmas celebration, and before that, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (where he made some seriously hilarious and adorable faces throughout!) He didn’t go to Elizabeth’s funeral due to the family deeming him “too young,” but since he’ll be newly five years old come coronation time, it seems the family is throwing out that notion.

This news comes only a week after word broke out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were reportedly not invited alongside their parents for the big day. At the time, Louis was also a big question mark for the day, making many fans speculate it was because of their ages.

However, with Louis now starring in it just days after turning five, and Camila’s young grandchildren being a part of it too, royal fans are convinced it’s another subtle dig to the Sussexes.

Charles’ long-awaited coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

