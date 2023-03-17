The Actors Playing Young Prince William & Kate Middleton on The Crown Look Eerily Similar to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Over the years, Netflix‘s The Crown has told the stories of the British royal family in such a believable way that it’s easy to forget we’re watching a show and not a documentary. From uncanny casting choices to stellar performances, the show has, throughout its many seasons, impressed viewers with how real it actually feels. After all, who could forget Emma Corrin as a naive and heartbroken Princess Diana? Or Claire Foy as the young and fearless Queen Elizabeth II?

And, continuing the pattern of spot-on castings, new on-set pictures of season six show that the actors playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton are eerily similar to their real-life counterparts.

The pictures were taken at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, the place where the Prince and Princess of Wales met for the first time when they were college students. In the shots, the actor playing William, Ed McVey, looks just like him – from his classic button-down under a sweater look to his combed-up blond hair. The actress playing Middleton, Meg Bellamy, also looked just like the royal with soft brunette curls and a monochromatic army green look.

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – MARCH 17: Actor Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy who plays Kate Middleton are seen during filming for the next season of The Crown on March 17, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Getty Images

In addition to the many set pictures, many current St Andrews students shared clips of the filming on their campus on TikTok. And, overall, it looks like everyone is in agreement with the casting.

“omg the casting is spot on, how??!” wrote one user. “He looks just like him these casting agents need a raise,” wrote another, referring to McVey and young William’s similar looks. “He looks more like William than real William,” commented another user. We couldn’t agree more!