This Rare Reported Update on Megan Fox & Ex Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Shows Just How Far They’ve Come

Although Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship may be allegedly on the rocks right now, a new source revealed the strong support system she has around her, including her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“Knowing that [Megan] has a healthy connection with Brian makes things a lot easier when it comes to managing other parts of her life,” a source told Us Weekly, hinting at the relationship struggles the actress has been facing with the singer. The source also added that the two have a “great co-parenting relationship.”

As a reminder, Fox and Brain, who haven’t been always the friendliest of exes, share three kids together from their more than a decade-long relationship; Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Green also has 21-year-old son Kassius from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil and recently welcomed his fifth child, baby boy Zane, with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

Per the source, though Fox and Green are now masters of co-parenting, she’s not asking him for any advice on Kelly. “It’s not the type of situation where she goes to him as a support system in terms of her romantic relationships,” the source added, noting that she’s “a grown woman who can make her own decisions and handle things on her own.” Indeed she is!

Megan Fox's public solo appearances might give insight to her relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly. https://t.co/l9LtpRhkRm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 14, 2023

As far as her relationship with Kelly goes, it looks like the two might still be on the outs. Most recently, Fox made headlines as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party solo.

In addition to rocking a brand new hair color (a classic post-breakup move), Fox was also photographed sans an engagement ring.

Fox and MGK met back in 2020 on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass before getting together later in the year, around June 2020. In Jan 2022, the pair got engaged and seemed happier than ever until early Feb 2023. On Instagram, Fox posted a since-deleted series of pictures alongside the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” Adding even more fuel to the fire, Fox then unfollowed her fiancé and deleted her Instagram account (she’s since reinstated it). Weeks later, they were seen leaving a marriage counselor’s office but neither have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

