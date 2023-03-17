Beyoncé Almost Broke the Internet in This Jaw-Dropping Sequined Dress & Pasties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one Oscars party every A-list star in town wants an invite to, it’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Gold Party at Chateau Marmont. While cell-phone snapshots are strictly forbidden, fans know that the pop star will always grace us with official fashion photos when she’s ready — and they are finally here!

Beyoncé kept with the metallic theme and stunned the Beyhive with a sparkling, but sheer, Dolce & Gabbana gown. There was no lining to cover up her nipples, that’s what the gold “X” pasties were for, which she made sure to get a detailed shot of. The daring dress showed off every angle of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s dangerous curves as the shiny corset cinched her waist.

She wore her hair in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup clean and dewy. The glowing, smoky eye complemented her nude lip as she added gold sunglasses for a dazzling edge. And true to form, Beyoncé didn’t need a caption to describe her carousel of stunning images, the gorgeous pictures speak for themselves.

The 41-year-old star has always had a flair for anything creative and it’s why her process in developing a new work is one she calls “tedious” for all involved. “I choose to invest my time and energy only in projects that I am passionate about. Once I’ve committed, I give it all of me,” she told British Vogue in 2020 “I won’t let up until it’s undeniably reached its full potential. I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, history, dance, and editing work together. They are all equally important.” We have to imagine that’s exactly how she approached her ensemble for this year’s Gold Party because from the looks of it, it’s a work of art.

