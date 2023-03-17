Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Harry & Meghan Director Believes Meghan Markle Had a ‘Violent Experience’ With the British Media

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Meghan Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chat ahead ofthe unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. - Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Feud With William & Kate 29 Images

Everyone seems to have weighed in about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, but there is one voice that has yet to be heard. Director Liz Garbus, who worked closely with the royal couple to craft their narrative, has a fascinating take on what the Duchess of Sussex went through while she was at the palace. 

While Garbus believes that Harry already had “a lifetime of experience” in dealing with the sometimes-aggressive U.K. media and how stories “were twisted into something he could not recognize,” Meghan endured something entirely different. The director colorfully described it to The Hollywood Reporter as a “short but very violent experience” for her. That was one of the issues they wanted to convey in their “collaboration” together. 

Garbus has “no regrets” in working with the royals on their very personal project because she is proud of the deeper work they did to educate the public on British history. “[Viewers] came for the love story, or the hot gossip, but were able to stay for other provocative and important stuff,” she explained. “To be able to discuss the history of colonialism with billions of people — when else are people going to pay attention to issues like this?”

While the series may not have changed everyone’s mind about the Sussexes, it certainly was a big hit for Netflix. And it also gave those willing to hear Meghan’s side of the equation a new perspective on how embedded the royal family is with the British tabloids — it’s an eye-opening tale.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad