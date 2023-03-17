Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Andrew’s Tell-All Book Is Reportedly ‘Being Talked About Regularly’ to Generate Some Much-Needed Cash

Kristyn Burtt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Andrew’s tell-all book rumor is rearing its ugly head again as tales of the royal’s financial woes resurface. He seems to love the Spare idea since he’s seen how successful Prince Harry’s memoir is, but Andrew doesn’t seem to grasp how different his situation is compared to his nephew’s exit from the palace.

The writing idea also seems to stem from the reports that Andrew did not receive a cent from Queen Elizabeth II’s will as the $790 million Duchy of Lancaster estate went directly “monarch to monarch.” He’s reportedly feeling resentful of his older brother for not doling out a few million dollars of the inheritance, but surely King Charles III paying for his private security detail should be enough. 

One of the Duke of York’s pals shared his complaints with the Daily Beast. “He has done everything he has been asked to do. He settled the lawsuit, he kept a low profile, he hasn’t complained. His mother always valued his loyalty,” they noted. “She would be aghast at his allowance being reduced. He may have to write a memoir.”

That’s where ex-wife Sarah Ferguson enters the picture. She’s been successful with her recent romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, so she may be encouraging him behind the scenes to do the same. “It’s being talked about regularly,” the source added. “Sarah has had real success with her books and has great publishing contacts. Harry’s book has proved that there is no shortage of appetite for stories about the royal family. Why shouldn’t Andrew tell his side of the story now his mother is gone?” Well, maybe the Jeffrey Epstein ick is enough to keep publishers away, no?

One publisher shared our same sentiments with the Daily Beast, remarking, “I wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole.” Andrew was pushed out of his royal role while Harry left on his own accord. However, there are very few ways the Duke of York can make money these days, but he certainly needs a job for his very fancy tastes.

