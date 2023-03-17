Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Making a Subtle ‘Shift’ in Their PR Strategy When It Comes to A-List Events

With the Oscars done for 2023 and the Met Gala just seven weeks away, royal watchers are keeping their eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They stayed away from all of the afterparties for Hollywood’s biggest night, but will they get invited to fashion’s most prestigious event this year?

No matter where they go, the Sussexes draw headlines and they hang with an A-list crowd, which is exactly what Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour might be looking for in a high-profile guest. However, the dynamic duo seems to be taking a much different strategy with their PR these days. It’s what Celebitchy has dubbed, “quiet Montecito living” versus “LA circuit” full-court press. Harry and Meghan have often been accused of wanting “privacy” upon their royal exit and for anyone who knows what it’s like to live in the LA area, that’s exactly what they’ve done with their private life. (They stay in the public eye mostly for their business and philanthropic endeavors.)

Jordan James, CEO of Unlockd PR told Express that getting a Met Gala invite could “boost their public perception in America” after all of the family feud drama. While that’s true, the Met Gala is only days before King Charles III’s coronation in the U.K. and the couple has always prioritized time at home with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. It seems unlikely that they would do both events if they were extended an invite.

James seems to lean more into the narrative that Harry and Meghan might get “snubbed” by Wintour, but it’s more likely that the public is “beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented.” That PR strategy is starting to take shape as they make calculated moves to when and where they are seen in public. It limits their time in front of the cameras while making each public appearance noteworthy. They may not be ready to step on every red carpet, but we doubt Wintour would ever leave them off the invite list.

