Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Making a Subtle ‘Shift’ in Their PR Strategy When It Comes to A-List Events

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 7 Images

With the Oscars done for 2023 and the Met Gala just seven weeks away, royal watchers are keeping their eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They stayed away from all of the afterparties for Hollywood’s biggest night, but will they get invited to fashion’s most prestigious event this year?

No matter where they go, the Sussexes draw headlines and they hang with an A-list crowd, which is exactly what Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour might be looking for in a high-profile guest. However, the dynamic duo seems to be taking a much different strategy with their PR these days. It’s what Celebitchy has dubbed, “quiet Montecito living” versus “LA circuit” full-court press. Harry and Meghan have often been accused of wanting “privacy” upon their royal exit and for anyone who knows what it’s like to live in the LA area, that’s exactly what they’ve done with their private life. (They stay in the public eye mostly for their business and philanthropic endeavors.)

Jordan James, CEO of Unlockd PR told Express that getting a Met Gala invite could “boost their public perception in America” after all of the family feud drama. While that’s true, the Met Gala is only days before King Charles III’s coronation in the U.K. and the couple has always prioritized time at home with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. It seems unlikely that they would do both events if they were extended an invite. 

James seems to lean more into the narrative that Harry and Meghan might get “snubbed” by Wintour, but it’s more likely that the public is “beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented.” That PR strategy is starting to take shape as they make calculated moves to when and where they are seen in public. It limits their time in front of the cameras while making each public appearance noteworthy. They may not be ready to step on every red carpet, but we doubt Wintour would ever leave them off the invite list.  

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!

Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad