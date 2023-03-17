Tyra Banks Revealed Her Dancing With the Stars Exit After 3 Seasons in a Shockingly Casual Way

After three seasons, Tyra Banks is calling it quits on Dancing With the Stars. Her time in the ballroom was often controversial after she replaced the much-loved, longtime host Tom Bergeron ahead of the show’s 29th season. However, the supermodel’s exit from the ballroom didn’t come from Disney, it came from Banks herself who did it in the most casual way ever.

The 49-year-old TV personality was strolling out of Whole Foods in Santa Monica on Thursday with her grocery haul when she dropped the news to TMZ. (See the video HERE.) “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV.” She promoted her SMiZE & Dream ice cream in the clip and noted that she was “working hard” on the global distribution of her brand. That’s the excuse she’s sticking with as to why she won’t be waltzing with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro this season.

The Banks news comes on the heels of Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing budget cuts across the board for their TV shows and films. “I’m really pleased that the support that I’m getting from the content creators of the company is significant and real, and it comes in the form of reducing the expense per content, whether it’s a TV series or a film, where costs have just skyrocketed in a huge way and not a supportable way in my opinion,” he said last week at a Morgan Stanley conference, via The Hollywood Reporter. There is no confirmation as to whether Banks’ contract was not renewed by Disney, that she chose to leave on her own accord, or if it was a mutual parting of ways.

Banks struggled to find her footing on the long-running dance competition series, making several gaffes and reading off incorrect names for elimination — and her sometimes distracting fashions felt out of place on the show. However, her final season was much smoother once Ribeiro joined the show to help carry the load, so she went out on a high. Disney has not commented on Banks’ departure and there is no word if she will be replaced, but she is ready to scoop up her next opportunity.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.