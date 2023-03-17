Malia Obama Is a Writer on This Buzzy Dark Psychological Thriller Swarm — Here’s Where To Stream

We saw Malia and Sasha Obama, Barack and Michelle Obama‘s daughters, grow up right in front of our eyes when they lived in the White House. Now, we get to watch their exciting adult chapters unfold.

For Malia, a 24-year-old Harvard graduate, career plans seem to revolves around the television industry. In addition to having internships at Lena Dunham’s Girls and Halle Berry’s series Extant, she’s now working as a writer for Swarm, a new Prime Video show out today.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” the show’s creator Donald Glover told Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

He added, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Fellow Swarm writer Janine Nabers also sang praises about the up-and-coming writer to Entertainment Tonight. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” she said. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table. She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Nabers also teased a specific episode, titled “Girl, Bye,” that Malia wrote.”[‘Girl, Bye’] is probably one of the wildest episodes,” she said. “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it.”

Find out more about the show below and where to watch it!

What is Swarm About?

On the show’s official Prime Video page, the synopsis is vague but straight to the point. “Murder. Sex. Music. This is not a work of fiction,” the description reads. But, by looking at online reviews and the gripping trailer, we have a taste of what’s to come. In essence, Swarm follows Dre, a young woman from Houston whose love for her favorite pop icon Ni’Jah is taken from normal to pure obsession. Think Beyoncé’s beehive turned horror.

Who Stars in the Show?

Dominique Fishback stars as Dre, Chloe Bailey is her best friend Marissa, and Nirine S. Brown is Ni’Jah. The show will also see rare acting performances from Paris Jackson as Hailey and pop icon herself Billie Eilish as Eva.

How Do I Stream Swarm?

To stream Swarm, out today, March 17, click below to go to the landing page for the show on Prime Video. As for price, Prime Video’s subscription costs $8.99 per month, with a 30-day free trial.

