The Judge Who Could Decide Donald Trump’s Indictment Fate Reportedly Has Close Ties to Brett Kavanaugh

The Justice Department’s special counsel investigation into Donald Trump just took an interesting turn this week as Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg was sworn in as the new chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington. His seven-year term will focus on the federal inquiry into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but that’s not what is drawing attention to his new appointment — it’s his former roommate.

It seems that back in Boasberg’s Yale Law School days, he was roommates with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was a Donald Trump appointee. The two men have continued their friendship beyond their early legal careers and make annual trips together with other Yale alumni. The connection is fairly well known in Washington, D.C. circles as The New York Times even made note of in it 2018 before Kavanaugh’s confirmation. “Mr. Kavanaugh’s talents did not always stand out at Yale, where his class was full of academic stars and would produce several federal judges,” the publication explained. “One of them, James E. Boasberg, now a United States District Court judge in Washington appointed by President Barack Obama, lived in the house and remains a close friend of Judge Kavanaugh.”

Outgoing Chief Judge Beryl Howell only has praise for Boasberg who she thinks will be “well suited to be the next chief judge.” He’s got a tall order ahead of him with upcoming testimonies from Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who were all subpoenaed earlier this year. With Ivanka and Kushner inching further away from Donald Trump’s political ambitions, it remains to be seen if they will turn on the former president and offer meaningful insight into what happened in the Oval Office that day.

Boasberg will be in a high-pressure situation, but given his history on the bench, it seems that both sides of the political spectrum believe that justice will be served.

