Jennifer Lopez’s Dramatic New Hair Transformation Looks Like a Retro Dream

Jennifer Lopez’s latest fashion campaign is taking us right back to the 1970s and it looks like Cher should totally be honored that they stole a page from her style playbook. The 53-year-old actress showed off shiny, sleek locks that harken back to the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer’s days on The Sonny & Cher Show.

Lopez’s latest hair transformation comes just weeks after revealing her new dark-chocolate brown locks. (See the photos HERE.) These snapshots for her footwear line, JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve, drop on Thursday, so it’s no surprise that she wanted to rock an iconic look. The patent-leather dress with chic cutouts gave her the perfect opportunity to show off her fit physique as her straight hair cascaded down her shoulders. Besides her luscious locks, the stunning silver metallic platform heels were the other showstopper in the photo — it’s definitely a diva collection!

The “Jenny From the Block” singer has long been associated with celerity hairstylist Chris Appleton. He did her gorgeous hair on her most important day — her wedding to Ben Affleck. “We felt the hair shouldn’t be overly done,” he told Vogue. “I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced.”

Appleton and Lopez also have a philosophy about creating her fabulous looks both professionally and personally. “To me, good hair isn’t about taking over the look—it’s about complementing it,” he summed up. “It was less Vegas, and more about being timeless.” And it looks like J.Lo nailed it again.

