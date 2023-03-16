Gisele Bündchen’s Surprising New Beau Is Reportedly Pals With Tom Brady

After much speculation as to whether Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente were officially a couple, a new source revealed to Daily Mail that the supermodel is seeing someone, but it’s not who we initially thought.

“Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer,” the source told the outlet, referring to a billionaire hotel magnate who was once married to fellow supermodel Elle MacPherson. Oh, and one important detail: Soffer is apparently a close friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady. Talk about messy!

The source added, “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.” Soffer, meanwhile, was spotted with Brady as recently as January, alongside their mutual friend David Beckham. The friends also caught a courtside NBA game last May.

Whether it’s her personal or professional life, Bündchen is proving to the world (and Brady) that she’s doing just fine after their October divorce.

Most recently, she wowed in the latest campaign for the Brazilian footwear brand Arezzo where she showed off just how stunning and flexible she is. In the pictures, Bündchen took a spin posing around a pole dancer pole wearing knee-high black boots and a plunging V-neckline bodysuit.

Though her reported new relationship might be complicated given Soffer’s connection with Brady, we’re always rooting for Bündchen in her new phase of life.

