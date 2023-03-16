Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

This A-list Star Made a Harsh Claim That Meghan Markle Had ‘Ambitions’ To Be a Royal

Kristyn Burtt
Did Meghan Markle have any clue as to what the royal family was all about when she married Prince Harry? Well, one A-list TV star seems to think he knows the answer to that question: enter Succession‘s Brian Cox. 

He does have a strong opinion on the royal family as a Scottish citizen, but don’t expect too much sympathy from him for Meghan’s reported experience while working for the palace. Cox told Haute Living magazine that “she knew what she was getting into” because “there’s an ambition there clearly as well.” He thinks that “the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams,” but what he fails to see is that the Duchess of Sussex would have had to make strategic plans to not only meet Harry but get him to fall in love with her. So, his theory is kind of off base here, especially since everything at the palace is not all it’s cracked up to be. 

Cox says that “you can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” but Harry hinted at this for years… long before Meghan ever entered the picture. It seems that the talented TV star is only seeing one side of the coin, which is fascinating since he’s anything but a royalist. In fact, it sounds like he’s joining the Gen Z resistance to the monarchy.

“In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense,” he noted. “It’s tradition and all that, they say. I say, ‘F**k it! Move on!’” His anti-royal sentiment makes his Meghan opinions all that more hilarious because it sounds like he can’t stand the monarchy, but he’s happy to weigh in on the royal tea.

