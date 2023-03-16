Oprah Winfrey Weighs in With Her Opinion on Whether Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Gayle King to get the tea we’ve all been waiting for: Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give Oprah Winfrey the scoop about attending King Charles III’s coronation? Well, get ready because the queen of media gave her opinion about her Montecito neighbors.

Winfrey was on Tuesday’s CBS Mornings show with King to promote her latest book club selection, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano. However, the anchor was not going to miss the opportunity to ask her BFF about her royal friends. We already know Meghan and Harry got the email invite, but we have no idea if they are planning to attend the festivities. But let’s get Winfrey’s opinion on the subject.

Oprah says that Prince Harry and Meghan “should do what they feel is best for them and for their family” when deciding whether to attend King Charles’ coronation. https://t.co/GAGXph1ern pic.twitter.com/nCV3vEbq73 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 15, 2023

“Do you think they should go; do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on? I’m listening,” dished King.

Winfrey gave a very safe answer that shouldn’t rock the Sussex boat too much. She responded, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?” And if you were wondering what the TV host knows behind the scenes, she added, “They haven’t asked me my opinion.” Aha — she got right to the heart of what we were wondering — Harry and Meghan are not revealing anything to anyone right now.

There’s probably a lot for the stateside couple to work out since May 6 is Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day his grandfather celebrates his historic day. Do both events happen in the U.K.? Or does Harry travel without Meghan for the ceremony? There are many details to work out (especially that family feud), but the Sussexes aren’t tipping their hand just yet as to whether they stay home or go to the coronation.

