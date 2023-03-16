King Charles III’s Coronation Is Reportedly Causing Some Big Feelings for Aristocrats Over the Wait for an Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they received their invitation to King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, but many other people have not. It’s starting to make some aristocrats rather nervous that they won’t make the cut since the invite list is dramatically downsized from Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony 70 years ago.

A source told the Daily Mail just how “excruciating” the wait is right now as many question whether they are truly a part of the royal family’s inner circle. “Some of them are furious, especially those who have made rather a lot about their royal friendships over the years,” the insider shared. “They’re finding the wait excruciating. And, for some, it’s going to end in humiliation.” The Queen’s coronation in 1953 had over 5,000 attendees, but Charles, who is looking to keep the palace budget as low as possible, is going to max out the crowd at around 2,000 people — with priority invitations reportedly going to the royal patronages.

What’s causing even more stress is that the invitations are being sent out in a two-stage process: a save-the-date email and then a paper invitation via snail mail. The recipients will have to acknowledge the email before they get that coveted invitation with the source calling it “a practical arrangement” for the palace. We at least know that Harry and Meghan have passed the first stage with flying colors, but it’s unknown whether they will choose to be in attendance for Charles’ big day.

There is a lot at stake for the royal family because Charles is looking to set the tone for his reign as he tries to modernize the monarchy. Harry and Meghan have to decide how their presence will affect the media coverage because stepping into the landmines of the British press definitely takes a thick skin. And for the aristocrats waiting for their invites, they are holding their breath until that email lands in their inbox.

