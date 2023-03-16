Leonardo DiCaprio Is Allegedly Still ‘Into’ Gigi Hadid But She Supposedly Has One Caveat

Whether you’re totally shipping the couple or hate that this A-list model might be falling for his infamous womanizer ways, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid could possibly be giving their spark a second chance. After being spotted together at a pre-Oscars party last week, a new source is revealing where the two allegedly stand after their breakup.

“Leo and Gigi are into each other,” a source told Us Weekly. And, though that may be true, Hadid reportedly still has doubts about giving them another shot. “Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling,” the source said. “[Hadid is] torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be Hollywood's newest "friendly exes." https://t.co/lxbVZBG7A1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 27, 2023

Prior to the news hinting at a possible reconciliation, Hadid and DiCaprio were seen spending the evening together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on March 10 in Los Angeles.

According to a source at People, the two were “tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key” throughout the party. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot,” they added.

48-year-old DiCaprio and the 27-year-old model were first seen together back in September during New York Fashion Week and were spotted several times over the fall. Things reportedly cooled down once The Revenant star was seen with Victoria Lamas, 23, at the end of last year and model Eden Polani, 19, earlier this year. Could his recent conversation with Hadid mean there’s rekindling in the future? We’ll have to tune in for the next chapter!