Princess Diana & Sarah Ferguson Were Once Arrested During a Bachelorette Party for This Wild Reason

It’s pretty well known that Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were quite mischievous together as lifelong besties, but it’s surprising to learn decades later that their playful side got them arrested. The Duchess of York shared a rare story about the two of them on the night of her “hen party” aka her bachelorette shindig.

Recalling the tale on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the author of A Most Intriguing Lady, revealed that she and Diana dressed like cops (she never explained why) and went to a nightclub in 1986 before her wedding to Prince Andrew. The black-and-white outfits came complete with a badge as they both sipped cocktails while Diana wore large spectacles in the photo shared on the show. “We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a member’s club. And it’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here,'” Ferguson explained.

Somehow the club believed they were real cops (LOL) and as they left, the dynamic duo were arrested for “impersonating police officers” which go them thrown into the back of the officers’ van. Diana, who always seemed up for getting into a little bit of trouble, got caught taking a few of the cops’ “smoky bacon flavored crisps” and was scolded by the policeman. The unbelievable tale came to a peaceful resolution when the cops realized who they had scooped up in the back of their van.

The Duchess of York also reminisced about how Diana instigated most of their naughty moments together. “She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot,” Ferguson added. “You know what she used to do? She used to tell me the worst story, joke story, just before I had to be serious.” It’s an extraordinary tale of lifelong friends who both landed at the palace and shared moments of lighthearted shenanigans to keep things in the royal family a bit spicy.

